Companies

Canada's Trudeau says will ensure 'thorough investigation' of plane crash in Iran

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that the government will reach out to international partners to ensure that the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran that killed 176 people, including 63 Canadians, is thoroughly investigated.

OTTAWA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that the government will reach out to international partners to ensure that the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran that killed 176 people, including 63 Canadians, is thoroughly investigated.

"Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated, and that Canadians' questions are answered," Trudeau said in a statement after offering his condolences to the friends and families of the victims.

Trudeau also said the government is in touch with the government of Ukraine, and "is speaking to relevant authorities and to international partners". Canada broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-613-235-6745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular