US Markets

Canada's Trudeau says TikTok ban had 'side benefit' of getting his kids off platform

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

March 24, 2023 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

By Steve Scherer

OTTAWA, March 24 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he was happy his recent ban on the use of Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from government-issued devices meant his children could no longer access the platform.

Speaking at a joint news conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in Ottawa, Trudeau said: "Our concerns around TikTok are around security and access to information that the Chinese government could have to government phones. It's just a personal side benefit that my kids can't use TikTok anymore."

Trudeau, 51, has three children, two of whom are teenagers. His government announced its ban last month, saying the platform has an "unacceptable" risk to privacy and security.

"I am obviously concerned with their privacy and their security, which is why I'm glad that on their phones that happened to be issued by the government, they no longer access TikTok," Trudeau said. "That was a big frustration for them. 'Really this applies to us, dad?'"

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.