Canada's Trudeau says Russian aggression toward Ukraine unacceptable

Adds quote from Trudeau, context on Canada's stance toward Russia

OTTAWA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada is working with international partners to make clear to Russia that any further moves against Ukraine are "absolutely unacceptable," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Russia could launch a new attack on Ukraine at "very short notice." Moscow denies it is planning an invasion.

Canada, with a sizeable and politically influential population of Ukrainian descent, has taken a strong line with Russia since its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

"We're working with our international partners and colleagues to make it very, very clear that Russian aggression and further incursion into Ukraine is absolutely unacceptable," Trudeau told a briefing.

"We are standing there with diplomatic responses, with sanctions, with a full press on the international stage to ensure that Russia respects the people of Ukraine, respects their choice to choose their governments," Trudeau added.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Tuesday said Ottawa would make a decision at the appropriate time on supplying military hardware to Ukraine.

Blinken tells Ukraine he will keep working to avert Russian attack

Canada condemns Russian troop movements near Ukraine, mulls weapons supplies to Kyiv

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Will Dunham)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.