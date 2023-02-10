US Markets

Canada's Trudeau says he supported U.S. decision to shoot down object

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

February 10, 2023 — 05:04 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he was briefed on an unidentified object flying over American airspace and supported the U.S. decision to take it down.

A U.S. F-22 fighter jet shot down the object on Friday over Alaska, U.S. officials said, the second military shootdown over U.S. airspace in recent days.

"I was briefed on the matter and supported the decision to take action," Trudeau wrote on Twitter. "Our military and intelligence services will always work together" to keep people safe, he added. (Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA OBJECT/CANADA (URGENT)

