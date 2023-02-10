Canada's Trudeau says he supported U.S. decision to shoot down object

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he was briefed on an unidentified object flying over American airspace and supported the U.S. decision to take it down.

A U.S. F-22 fighter jet shot down the object on Friday over Alaska, U.S. officials said, the second military shootdown over U.S. airspace in recent days.

"I was briefed on the matter and supported the decision to take action," Trudeau wrote on Twitter. "Our military and intelligence services will always work together" to keep people safe, he added. (Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA OBJECT/CANADA (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.