Canada's Trudeau says clear action plan needed to address Haiti crisis

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said a clear plan of action was needed before any mission to help Haiti goes forward, a day after his government sent a delegation to assess the humanitarian and security crisis in the Caribbean nation.

"I'm so pleased that there is such an interest by the Caribbean countries to be part of any solution," Trudeau told reporters in Winnipeg. "But, of course, before we establish any sort of mission, we need to see a clear plan of action."

When asked, neither Trudeau nor his defense minister, who was also at the news conference, responded as to whether Canada would be willing to deploy its armed forces as security in a Haiti mission.

"We are making sure that we have all information before we take a decision," said Defense Minister Anita Anand, seemingly leaving the door open to the possibility.

Haiti's government is pleading for military assistance from abroad to confront gangs who have blocked the entrance to a fuel terminal in the capital Port-au-Prince. The blockade has led to shortages of gasoline and diesel and halted most transport, in turn creating shortages of basic goods, including clean water.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; writing by Steve Scherer; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)

