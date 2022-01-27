US Markets

Canada's Trudeau in isolation after COVID exposure; says test negative

David Ljunggren Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he had gone into isolation for five days after being exposed to someone with COVID-19, adding a rapid test result had come back negative.

"I feel fine and will be working from home. Stay safe, everyone – and please get vaccinated," Trudeau tweeted.

The news means Trudeau, 50, will miss the reopening of Parliament next Monday. Trudeau, prime minister since November 2015, was reelected for a second time last September.

Trudeau went into isolation for two weeks in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for COVID-19.

Several Canadian cabinet ministers, including Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few months.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

