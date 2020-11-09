US Markets
Canada's Trudeau greets news of coronavirus vaccine, sees light at end of tunnel

David Ljunggren Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

The news that Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective is "very encouraging", Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

"We hope a vaccine is coming early next year. We're seeing a light at the end of the tunnel," he told a news conference. Canada has a deal with Pfizer for a minimum of 20 million doses of the vaccine.

