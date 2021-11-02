US Markets

Canada's Trudeau confident world can limit rise in temperatures to 1.5 degrees C

David Ljunggren Reuters
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said he was confident the world could limit the rise in temperature to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels and avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

"I am confident we are going to continue to keep pushing ourselves and each other to be more and more ambitious," he told reporters at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

