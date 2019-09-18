US Markets

Canada's Trudeau apologizes for dressing up in brownface in 2001

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN MORRIS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on Wednesday for wearing brownface makeup to a costume party in 2001, an image that could undermine his chances for re-election with less than five weeks to go before the national election.

OTTAWA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on Wednesday for wearing brownface makeup to a costume party in 2001, an image that could undermine his chances for re-election with less than five weeks to go before the national election.

"I should have known better then, but I didn't and I did it and I'm deeply sorry," Trudeau told reporters on his campaign plane in Halifax, Nova Scotia, after Time magazine published the image.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-613-235-6745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular