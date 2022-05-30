US Markets

Canada's Trudeau announces legislation to prevent buying and selling of handguns

Ismail Shakil Reuters
Anna Mehler Paperny Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

May 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday his government was introducing new legislation to implement a "national freeze" on handgun ownership and prevent people from buying and selling handguns anywhere in the country.

"Other than using firearms for sport shooting and hunting, there is no reason anyone in Canada should need guns in their everyday lives," Trudeau told reporters at a briefing.

