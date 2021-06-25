Canada's Trudeau aiming for September snap election -sources

By Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, June 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is aiming for a September snap election that would capitalize on the country's emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic, said two sources familiar with the matter.

Trudeau, whose center-left Liberals control a minority of seats in the House of Commons, had said for many months that he did not want a vote this autumn, two years ahead of schedule.

But the rapidly rising number of Canadians who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and a budget injecting billions of dollars into the economy for a post-pandemic recovery combine to make September perhaps the best time to go to the polls.

Liberal sources directly familiar with the party strategy said Trudeau's favored scenario was to trigger a five-week campaign in August. The sources, who requested anonymity, said no final decision had been taken, noting plans could change.

The prime minister's office had no immediate comment.

Tellingly, Trudeau has ramped up complaints in recent weeks about rival parties - in particular, the official opposition Conservatives - blocking key legislation and suggesting parliament is no longer working properly.

"We'll see if the minority government ends up continuing or not," Trudeau told public broadcaster Radio-Canada on Wednesday.

A third Liberal source said it was likely Trudeau would follow the example of former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, who triggered an election in 2008 on grounds the opposition was making it impossible for him to govern.

Asked whether it would be sensible to trigger an election during a pandemic, Trudeau replied: "That's one of the things people are reflecting on right now ... I think people are starting to feel that we're approaching the end of the pandemic, the vaccinations are going really well."

Trudeau has long said every Canadian who wants to be fully inoculated will be able to be vaccinated by the end of September and official data show Canada on track.

Trudeau, whose government has racked up the budget deficit and national debt to record levels as it fought the pandemic, has said the right-leaning Conservatives would have taken a much less generous approach, thereby exacerbating the damage.

The Conservatives complain the Liberals' free-spending approach will saddle future generations with huge debts.

"Our youth will be the ones stuck paying the bill for their mismanagement," Conservative leader Erin O'Toole said earlier this month.

Liberal strategists say the alternative to a September vote would be one later this year. They have long fretted it is too risky to call an election in 2022, when Trudeau will have been in power for seven years and could start looking stale.

They also note O'Toole, who took over as leader last August, has had trouble making himself known during the pandemic.

An Abacus Data poll released on Thursday put the Liberals on 37% public support with the Conservatives on 27%, enough to give Trudeau a comfortable majority. Other surveys suggest the race is much tighter.

VACCINATION HONEYMOON

"The Liberals are banking on a vaccination honeymoon," said pollster Nik Nanos of Nanos Research, noting support payments to individuals and businesses would still be continuing in September. Later in the year the payments would end, he said, most likely pushing up unemployment.

"So there is a window where - on paper at least - everything aligns to favor them," Nanos said.

Both Nanos and Christian Bourque, a pollster for Leger Marketing, said they were picking up little enthusiasm for the Liberals.

"This one is really a crap shoot because we've never been in this post-pandemic situation," Bourque said.

"Everyone is kind of feeling good about the way we're coming out of it, everyone is sort of satisfied with the job governments have done, but does that give you a vote? I'm not sure," he added.

A Leger poll released on Monday put the Liberals on 34% and the Conservatives on 30%, which would not be enough to give Trudeau a majority.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer; Editing by Howard Goller)

