Oil

Canada's Triple Flag, China's CMOC agree to streaming deal for Australian mine

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published

Mine financing company Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp said on Sunday it has agreed to pay $550 million upfront as part of a streaming financing deal with China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) for future production of precious metals at CMOC's Northparkes mine in Australia.

July 12 (Reuters) - Mine financing company Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp said on Sunday it has agreed to pay $550 million upfront as part of a streaming financing deal with China Molybdenum Co Ltd 603993.SS (CMOC) for future production of precious metals at CMOC's Northparkes mine in Australia.

Streaming transactions are a type of alternative financing in the mining industry where funds are provided upfront to a miner in exchange for the sale of a fixed amount of future production of metals at a discounted price.

The deal, between units of the two companies, gives Triple Flag rights to a majority of gold and silver to be produced at the mine in New South Wales until the Toronto-based company receives 630,000 ounces of gold and 9 million ounces of silver.

Thereafter, Elliott Management-backed Triple Flag would continue to receive less than half of the gold and silver produced at the mine.

On top of the $550 million upfront payment, Triple Flag would also pay CMOC 10% of the spot gold and spot silver price for each ounce at the time of each delivery.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; +91 8861175297; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular