Commodities

Canada's Transat resumes commercial flights after four months of shutdown

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Transat AT said on Thursday its commercial flights took to the air after being grounded for four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

July 23 (Reuters) - Transat AT TRZ.TO said on Thursday its commercial flights took to the air after being grounded for four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it has started three international flights on the Montreal-Toulouse, Montreal-Paris and Toronto-London routes, and three domestic flights on the Montreal-Toronto, Toronto-Montreal and Toronto-Vancouver routes.

Transat expects its reduced summer schedule of 24 routes to around 20 destinations to be operational by Aug. 2.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a Key Resource For Metals Data

    BNP Paribas Senior Precious Metals Sales Leon Edery joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a key resource for metals data.

    22 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular