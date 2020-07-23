Canada's Transat resumes commercial flights after four months of shutdown

July 23 (Reuters) - Transat AT TRZ.TO said on Thursday its commercial flights took to the air after being grounded for four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it has started three international flights on the Montreal-Toulouse, Montreal-Paris and Toronto-London routes, and three domestic flights on the Montreal-Toronto, Toronto-Montreal and Toronto-Vancouver routes.

Transat expects its reduced summer schedule of 24 routes to around 20 destinations to be operational by Aug. 2.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

