Commodities
AC

Canada's Transat ends takeover talks with Quebec businessman Peladeau

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATHIEU BELANGER

Struggling Canadian tour operator Transat AT said on Monday it had ended discussions with Quebec businessman Pierre Karl Péladeau over a possible takeover.

Adds details from Transat's statement, background

June 21 (Reuters) - Struggling Canadian tour operator Transat AT TRZ.TO said on Monday it had ended discussions with Quebec businessman Pierre Karl Péladeau over a possible takeover.

Transat engaged with Péladeau after the country's largest airline, Air Canada AC.TO, scrapped its merger plans due to stiff concerns raised by European regulators.

Péladeau offered C$5.00 per share in cash for Transat earlier this year, but the company's stock has surged nearly 60% to C$7.21 since it secured C$700 million ($565 million) in government funding in April.

"Considering the current share price, the price offered no longer provides a reasonable basis to...allow the transaction to proceed," Transat said on Monday.

Transat has suspended flights due to pandemic restrictions that have battered travel demand and has said it needed at least C$500 million in financing this year.

The company plans to restart its operations and flights on July 30, it said on Monday.

($1 = 1.2390 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AC

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular