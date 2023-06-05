Canada's Trans Mountain seeks approval for tolls for expanded oil pipeline

By Nia Williams

June 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain Corp (TMC) has filed a regulatory application for tolls on its 590,000 barrel per day (bpd) pipeline expansion to Canada's west coast, noting shipping fees would increase if project costs mount.

The Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) will nearly treble the flow of crude from Alberta's oil sands to Burnaby, British Columbia from 300,000 bpd to 890,000 bpd but the project has struggled with regulatory delays, environmental opposition and surging costs.

In March TMC said the expansion would cost C$30.9 billion ($23.01 billion), more than four times the original estimate, and that the final bill could rise further.

The tolling application is a sign TMX, due to start shipping in the first quarter of 2024, is nearing the finish line more than a decade after it was first proposed.

But the pipeline will struggle to recoup the billions spent during construction, analysts said, adding that the Canadian government, which bought it in 2018 to ensure it got built and plans to sell it once complete, faces a substantial loss.

"TMX is really trapped between a rock and a hard place. It is unlikely to be able to charge a rate compatible with earning viable returns on a C$31 billion investment," said Morningstar analyst Stephen Ellis, who estimates the pipeline will be worth around C$15 billion once complete.

In an application to the Canadian Energy Regulator (CER) dated June 1, TMC proposed a base toll of C$11-C$12 ($8-$9) a barrel, depending on the type of crude shipped and its final destination. Any shipper committing to a term longer than 15 years or more than 75,000 bpd would receive a discount.

The filing said the toll is based on the latest project cost estimate, and is not final. It would increase by around C$0.07 a barrel for every extra C$100 million spent finishing the pipeline.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Ben Pham said in a note to clients the TMX tolls compare to a toll of $8-$10 a barrel for Canadian crude to get to the U.S. Gulf Coast, "well above" the initial TMX expected toll of around $4.50 a barrel.

A month ago, rival pipeline company Enbridge agreed a new lower toll with shippers on its Mainline network, which transports the bulk of Canadian crude to the U.S.

After years of companies battling for pipeline space, the Canadian oil market will have excess export capacity from next year, meaning TMX will be vulnerable to being undercut by rivals, Morningstar's Ellis said.

TMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Committed shippers on the pipeline include Cenovus Energy CVE.TO, Suncor Energy SU.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

TMC asked the regulator to rule on whether it approves the tolls by Sept. 14 this year.

($1 = 1.3428 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Barbara Lewis and David Gregorio)

