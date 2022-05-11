Canada's Trans Mountain secured C$10 bln in financing to cover construction costs

OTTAWA, May 11 (Reuters) - Canada's government-owned Trans Mountain Corp has secured C$10 billion ($7.7 billion) in financing to cover the expansion of the pipeline that will bring more crude from landlocked Alberta to the Pacific coast, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The third-party financing was secured with a group of Canadian financial institutions, the Finance Ministry statement said, adding that "the cost estimate (for construction) and 2023 completion date" for the pipeline would not change.

($1 = 1.2996 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

