Canada's Trans Mountain secured C$10 bln in financing to cover construction costs

Steve Scherer Reuters
Canada's government-owned Trans Mountain Corp has secured C$10 billion ($7.7 billion) in financing to cover the expansion of the pipeline that will bring more crude from landlocked Alberta to the Pacific coast, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The third-party financing was secured with a group of Canadian financial institutions, the Finance Ministry statement said, adding that "the cost estimate (for construction) and 2023 completion date" for the pipeline would not change.

($1 = 1.2996 Canadian dollars)

