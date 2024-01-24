Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline plans line fill for February

HOUSTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Trans Mountain Corp plans to begin line fill in February on its long-delayed Canadian oil pipeline expansion and expects it to be in service in the second quarter, a company executive said on Wednesday.

