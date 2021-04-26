Canada's Trans Mountain ordered to suspend oil line expansion to protect hummingbird nests

By Nia Williams

CALGARY, Alberta, April 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian government has ordered Trans Mountain Corp to halt work on a section of its oil pipeline expansion project in Burnaby, British Columbia, for four months to protect hummingbird nests, a government spokeswoman said on Monday.

An Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) enforcement officer visited the Burnaby site twice earlier this month after complaints about construction activity affecting nests including those of a species known as Anna's hummingbird, which are migratory birds protected under Canadian law.

Migratory birds are particularly vulnerable during nesting season. ECCC issued a written order on April 16 to halt any activity including tree trimming or felling with heavy machinery on the work site. The stop work order will last until Aug. 20 when the nesting season ends.

"Cutting vegetation and trees or carrying out other disruptive activities such as bulldozing or using chainsaws and heavy machinery in the vicinity of active nests will likely result in disturbance or destruction of those nests," ECCC spokeswoman Samantha Bayard said in an email.

Trans Mountain is a Canadian government corporation that is tripling the capacity of the existing Trans Mountain oil pipeline, which runs from Alberta's oil sands to the coast of British Columbia, to 890,000 barrels per day.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

