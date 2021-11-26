US Markets

Canada's Trans Mountain oil pipeline to restart next week

Contributors
Brijesh Patel Reuters
Nia Williams Reuters
Published

Canada's Trans Mountain on Friday said it is working towards restarting the oil pipeline at a reduced capacity early to mid-next week.

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada's Trans Mountain on Friday said it is working towards restarting the oil pipeline at a reduced capacity early to mid-next week.

The pipeline was shut down on Nov. 14 as a precaution during a record-breaking rainstorm in British Columbia that washed out road and railway corridors.

Trans Mountain ships 300,000 barrels per day of crude and refined products to Burnaby, B.C., from Alberta.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Nia Williams Editing by Chris Reese)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular