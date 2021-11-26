Canada's Trans Mountain oil pipeline to restart next week

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada's Trans Mountain on Friday said it is working towards restarting the oil pipeline at a reduced capacity early to mid-next week.

The pipeline was shut down on Nov. 14 as a precaution during a record-breaking rainstorm in British Columbia that washed out road and railway corridors.

Trans Mountain ships 300,000 barrels per day of crude and refined products to Burnaby, B.C., from Alberta.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Nia Williams Editing by Chris Reese)

