By volume, total imports were up 4.1%.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3765 to the greenback, or 72.65 U.S. cents, which was near its weakest level in four months.

($1 = 1.3760 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil Additional reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Dale Smith in Ottawa Editing by Mark Potter)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.