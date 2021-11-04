Canada's trade surplus widens in September
OTTAWA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canada's trade surplus with the world widened in September, topping analyst expectations, as energy exports outweighed a worsening drop in two-way trade of motor vehicles and parts, data showed on Thursday.
The country's trade surplus was C$1.86 billion ($1.50 billion) in September, ahead of the average analyst estimate of C$1.55 billion and up from a surplus of C$1.51 billion in August. It was the fourth consecutive trade surplus.
Exports were down by 2.3%, as shutdowns caused by a semi-conductor chip shortage weighed, but were partially offset by higher exports of energy products. Imports fell by 3.0%, also on motor vehicles and parts.
The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2425 to the greenback, or 80.48 U.S. cents as the greenback .DXY rallied against a basket of major currencies.
