Canada's trade deficit widens to C$3.25 billion from August

OTTAWA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canada's trade deficit in September widened to C$3.25 billion ($2.47 billion) as Canadian exports and imports both posted monthly increases, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted September's deficit would be C$2.6 billion. Statscan revised August's deficit to C$3.21 billion from an initial C$2.45 billion.

($1 = 1.3138 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Dale Smith, writing by Steve Scherer)

