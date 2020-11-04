Canada's trade deficit widens in September; imports, exports rise

Adds details, Canadian dollar reaction

OTTAWA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canada's trade deficit widened to C$3.25 billion ($2.47 billion) in September, missing analyst estimates, with both imports and exports rising in the month, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted September's deficit would be C$2.6 billion. Canada's August deficit was upwardly revised to C$3.21 billion from an initial C$2.45 billion.

Imports rose by 1.5%, mainly on higher crude oil imports, while exports were up 1.5%, led by lumber and aircraft. Eight out of 11 export product sections increased, with non-energy exports up 2.2%, Statscan said.

"With everything that's swirling around right now - the uncertainty of the U.S. election, the uncertainty of wave two infections rising around the world - nobody was clear as what to expect this month. So this is a very strong showing," said Peter Hall, chief economist at Export Development Canada.

Still, analysts warned the export gains were supported by the aircraft sector, which can be very volatile, and that the wider deficit showed trade challenges were not fading.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was down 0.3% at 1.3166 to the greenback, or 75.95 U.S. cents, after the data.

($1 = 1.3138 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon, Dale Smith and Steve Scherer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.