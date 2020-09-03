Canada's trade deficit widens in July; exports and imports jump

Adds details, background

OTTAWA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Canada's trade deficit grew to C$2.45 billion ($1.87 billion) in July as both imports and exports continued to recover from the lifting of economic restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted July's deficit would be C$2.50 billion. Statscan slashed June's shortfall to C$1.59 billion from an initial C$3.19 billion, citing updated calculations on the value of crude oil shipments.

Imports jumped 12.7% in July from June while exports posted an 11.1% gain, both pushed higher by the motor vehicles and parts sector.

"Most (auto) assembly plants adjusted by increasing production in July and having shorter seasonal shutdowns this summer. This led to an atypical increase from June to July in supply and demand for motor vehicles and parts domestically and abroad," Statscan noted in a commentary.

That said, overall exports are 6.0% below where they were in February before large sections of the economy were shut down to fight the coronavirus epidemic, while imports are 4.1% lower.

($1=1.3106 Canadian dollars)

