US Markets

Canada's trade deficit widens in July; exports and imports jump

Contributors
David Ljunggren Reuters
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's trade deficit grew to C$2.45 billion ($1.87 billion) in July as both imports and exports continued to recover from the lifting of economic restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Adds details, background

OTTAWA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Canada's trade deficit grew to C$2.45 billion ($1.87 billion) in July as both imports and exports continued to recover from the lifting of economic restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted July's deficit would be C$2.50 billion. Statscan slashed June's shortfall to C$1.59 billion from an initial C$3.19 billion, citing updated calculations on the value of crude oil shipments.

Imports jumped 12.7% in July from June while exports posted an 11.1% gain, both pushed higher by the motor vehicles and parts sector.

"Most (auto) assembly plants adjusted by increasing production in July and having shorter seasonal shutdowns this summer. This led to an atypical increase from June to July in supply and demand for motor vehicles and parts domestically and abroad," Statscan noted in a commentary.

That said, overall exports are 6.0% below where they were in February before large sections of the economy were shut down to fight the coronavirus epidemic, while imports are 4.1% lower.

($1=1.3106 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Julie Gordon in Ottawa Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 613-235-6745; Reuters Messaging: julie.gordon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular