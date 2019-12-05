Canada's trade deficit narrows in October as both exports and imports rise

Canada posted a slightly narrower trade deficit in October as both exports and imports climbed, Statistics Canada said, data that could support the Bank of Canada's greater confidence in the outlook for economic growth.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.