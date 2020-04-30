Canada's total coronavirus death toll rises 6% in a day - official data

OTTAWA, April 30 (Reuters) - The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by 6% to 3,082 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Thursday.

The figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus had climbed to 52,056, according to a statement. On Wednesday there were 2,904 deaths and 50,373 positive diagnoses.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.