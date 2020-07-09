US Markets

Canada's Torstar shares halted on competing bid report

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Trading in shares of Torstar Corp was halted on Thursday, after a report said two investors were proposing to offer a competing bid of about $58 million for the Toronto Star newspaper publisher.

Matthew Proud, the chief executive officer of software firm Dye & Durham Corp, and his brother Tyler Proud would up the ante on Nordstar Capital's offer of $0.63 per share by about 14%, The Globe and Mail reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Torstar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The special meeting of Torstar shareholders to approve Nordstar's offer is expected to be held in mid-July, the Canadian media company said in May.

