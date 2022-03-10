Canada's top pension fund calls for directors overseeing ESG failures to quit

By Alexander Schummer

TORONTO, March 10 (Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the country's biggest pension fund, said on Thursday that directors of its portfolio companies presiding material environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) failures should be asked to resign immediately.

The change is part of revised proxy voting rules for the fund, known as CPP Investments, which will allow it to vote against a director seeking re-election following failures of oversight, along with voting against the director deemed most responsible for failing to remove them from the board.

CPP Investments, with C$550.4 billion ($431 billion) in assets, will also consider voting against all directors at portfolio companies with classified boards where ESG oversight failures have occurred. Classified boards are companies in which only a subset of directors are up for election.

"While this structure can provide enhanced continuity and stability ... classified boards actively inhibit the rights of shareholders to hold specific directors to account annually," CPP Investments said in a statement.

The move is aimed at ensuring that CPP's portfolio companies are compliant with climate change, board gender diversity and corporate governance issues, which are high on investors' mind.

"We cannot nor do we choose to walk away from companies by selling our shares every time we disagree with a position taken by management or a board of directors," said Richard Manley, Managing Director, Head of Sustainable Investing, CPP Investments.

"We plan to step up our engagement in cases of oversight failures related to climate change, board gender diversity and governance," Manley said in the statement.

CPP Investments also announced a goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gases emissions by 2050 for its portfolio companies and its own operations. Part of the commitment also includes voting against "the board chair and entire board" if "inaction" is seen in future years.

(Reporting by Alexander Schummer; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

