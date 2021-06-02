US Markets

Canada's top health officials say second COVID-19 vaccine doses should be done soon - statement

Steve Scherer Reuters
Canada's chief medical officers said on Wednesday the country should seek to administer second COVID-19 vaccine doses as soon as possible as inoculation supply rises and variants spread, according to a statement.

Canada delayed second doses for up to 16 weeks as it pushed to get first shots into peoples' arms. Now almost 60% of adults have received a first dose, while less than 6% are fully vaccinated.

"Given Canada's current and projected vaccine supply, second doses should be offered as soon as possible, with priority given to those at highest risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19," the chief medical officers from each province and territory said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chris Reese)

