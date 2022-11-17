Canada's top court rules stock options donated to charities are employment income

Adds background

OTTAWA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada's top court on Thursday ruled that stock options donated to charities by an employee should be considered employment income under Quebec's tax laws.

In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court agreed with a lower court's decision that the Quebec Revenue Agency was correct in its assessment that some C$3 million ($2.25 million) in stock options donated by appellant Yves Des Groseillers should be included in his taxable employment income.

The ruling could have broader impact in Canada because tax laws are framed similarly across Canadian provinces.

"We conclude that the respondent (Quebec Revenue Agency) properly assessed Des Groseillers ... for the benefit received," the court said in the ruling.

($1 = 1.3345 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Mark Porter and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.