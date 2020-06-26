US Markets
Canada's top court rules in favor of Uber driver in gig economy case

OTTAWA, June 26 (Reuters) - Canada's Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of a driver for Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N in a gig economy case that paves the way for a class action suit calling for drivers to be recognized as employees.

UberEats driver David Heller had sought the class action suit in order to secure a minimum wage, vacation pay and other benefits. The ruling dismisses an appeal made by Uber to an earlier Ontario appeals court decision.

