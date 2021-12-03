Canada's top court rules for grocery retailer Loblaw in offshore tax case

US Markets
Canadian grocery retailer Loblaw Companies Ltd does not have to pay tax on income earned by an offshore subsidiary, the country's Supreme Court said on Friday, a decision that could have implications for other companies.

The case revolved around a Barbados-based bank linked to the company. Loblaw successfully argued the bank was foreign-regulated and largely doing business with other entities, and its income should therefore not be taxed in Canada.

