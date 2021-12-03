Canada's top court rules for grocery retailer Loblaw in offshore tax case

OTTAWA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canadian grocery retailer Loblaw Companies Ltd L.TO does not have to pay tax on income earned by an offshore subsidiary, the country's Supreme Court said on Friday, a decision that could have implications for other companies.

The case revolved around a Barbados-based bank linked to the company. Loblaw successfully argued the bank was foreign-regulated and largely doing business with other entities, and its income should therefore not be taxed in Canada.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

