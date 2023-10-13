News & Insights

US Markets

Canada's top court rules environmental impact law is largely unconstitutional

October 13, 2023 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil and Nia Williams for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canada's Supreme Court on Friday ruled a federal law assessing how major infrastructure projects like pipelines impact the environment is largely unconstitutional, a decision that will likely spur an overhaul of the environmental approval process.

The decision is a win for Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing province, which has opposed the Impact Assessment Act (IAA), formerly known as Bill C-69, on the grounds it gave the federal government too much power to kill projects.

"The balance of the scheme ... is ultra vires (beyond the powers of) Parliament and thus unconstitutional," Chief Justice Richard Wagner wrote in the ruling.

The IAA was drafted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government in 2019 in a bid to streamline and restore trust in the environmental approval process for major projects.

"Environmental protection remains one of today's most pressing challenges, and Parliament has the power to enact a scheme of environmental assessment to meet this challenge, but Parliament also has the duty to act within the enduring division of powers framework laid out in the Constitution," Wagner said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Nia Williams; Editing by David Ljunggren)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.