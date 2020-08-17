US Markets
X

Canada's TMX Group interim chief John McKenzie CEO

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mark Blinch / Reuters

TMX Group Ltd, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Monday interim Chief Executive Officer John McKenzie would lead the company on a permanent basis with immediate effect.

Aug 17 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd X.TO, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Monday interim Chief Executive Officer John McKenzie would lead the company on a permanent basis with immediate effect.

McKenzie, who has served as TMX's chief financial officer since 2016, became the interim CEO in January after TMX announced the early retirement of Lou Eccleston.

While TMX did not find any evidence that Eccleston engaged in sexual harassment or sexual misconduct while employed at the company, it said Eccleston believed "it is in the best interests of TMX Group, including its employees and stakeholders, for him to retire early."

TMX also appointed Frank DiLiso, vice president of corporate finance and administration, as interim CFO until a permanent successor is appointed.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

X

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular