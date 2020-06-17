US Markets
Canada's Telus says no govt curbs on using Huawei 4G gear in capital region

Neha Malara Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

June 17 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom operator Telus Corp T.TO said on Wednesday that the federal government has not asked it to remove Huawei equipment from 4G network in the capital region, in response to a report by the Globe and Mail.

It had never entered into an agreement, voluntary or otherwise, with the government on the use of Huawei equipment, Chief Technology Officer Ibrahim Gedeon said.

