Canada's Telus forecasts 2020 revenue above estimates

Ambhini Aishwarya Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian telecom operator Telus Corp forecast full-year revenue above analysts' estimates but posted lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on fewer wireless subscriber additions.

The company expects full-year revenue between C$15.54 billion and C$15.83 billion ($11.72 billion-$11.94 billion). Analysts on average were expecting revenue of C$15.49 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Operating revenue in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to C$3.86 billion from C$3.76 billion a year earlier, slightly below estimates of C$3.87 billion.

The Vancouver-based company's net income rose to C$379 million, or 61 Canadian cents per share, from C$368 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.

($1 = C$1.33)

