News & Insights

Companies
TSAT

Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 11, 2023 — 11:54 am EDT

Written by using MDA's beam-forming array antennas, integrated regenerative processor, the redesigned Telesat Lightspeed network will achieve increased network efficiency, enhanced flexibility to focus, deliver capacity to users, the company said in a statement. for Reuters ->

By using MDA's beam-forming array antennas and integrated regenerative processor, the redesigned Telesat Lightspeed network will achieve increased network efficiency and enhanced flexibility to focus and deliver capacity to users, the company said in a statement.

The technology would also allow each satellite to be slightly smaller than the ones Telesat was previously considering.

Telesat's Lightspeed network is designed to serve the connectivity requirements of enterprise and government users, with highly secure, resilient, low-latency broadband connectivity anywhere in the world.

The company launched its first LEO 3 demonstration satellite aboard Rocket Lab's Electron rocket in July.

Telesat earlier on Friday also reported second-quarter results. The company posted a profit of C$519.9 million, compared with a year-ago loss of C$4.38 million.

Revenue fell 4% to C$179.8 million.

($1 = 1.3449 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru and Denny Thomas in Toronto; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSAT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.