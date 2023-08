Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites for C$2.1 bln

By using MDA's beam-forming array antennas and integrated regenerative processor, the re-designed Telesat Lightspeed network will achieve increased network efficiency and enhanced flexibility to focus and deliver capacity to users, the company said in a statement.

The technology would also allow each satellite to be slightly smaller than the ones Telesat was previously considering.

Telesat's Lightspeed network is designed to serve the connectivity requirements of enterprise and government users, with highly secure, resilient, low-latency broadband connectivity anywhere in the world.

The company launched its first LEO 3 demonstration satellite aboard Rocket Lab's Electron rocket in July. ($1 = 1.3449 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru and Denny Thomas in Toronto; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.