Canada's Teck sees little risk of higher taxes in No. 1 copper producer Chile -CEO

Jeff Lewis Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lyle Stafford

TORONTO, May 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s Teck Resources TECKB.TO sees little risk of higher taxes in copper powerhouse Chile owing to a stability agreement that shields the company's massive Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 copper project from higher levies for 15 years, Chief Executive Don Lindsay said on Tuesday.

Chile's lower house approved this month a bill that would sharply hike taxes on copper mining to pay for social programs.

