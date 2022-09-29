US Markets

Canada's Teck says it could pursue spin-off or divestment of Fort Hills oil sands stake

Nia Williams Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lyle Stafford

Canada's Teck Resources said on Thursday it could pursue a spin-off or divestment of its stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project if the value of the asset is not reflected in Teck's share price.

Teck's comments come a day after French company TotalEnergies said it is planning to spin off its oil sands assets to create a new company, which include a stake in Fort Hills.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

