Canada's Teck Resources swings to Q3 loss on high diesel, low copper prices

Updates with details

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO swung to a third-quarter loss on Thursday, hurt by higher diesel costs and a downturn in copper prices.

Teck's operating costs rose by 14% from a year earlier, with about half of the increase related to diesel and transportation costs, the company said.

The company's loss attributable to shareholders was C$195 million ($143.9 million), or C$0.37 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30.

It posted a profit of C$816 million, or C$1.53 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Teck's gross profit for its copper business unit fell 50% due to a drop in average realized copper prices and sales volumes.

Benchmark copper prices CMCU3 have lost 30% since touching a record peak in March, weighed down by demand concerns on a looming recession amid top metals consumer China sticking with its zero-COVID policy.

The Canadian miner reported a quarterly revenue growth of 17.6% to C$4,669 million.

It recorded a non-cash impairment charge of about C$950 million in the third quarter after it agreed to sell 21.3% stake in Fort Hills oil sands project to Suncor Energy.

"As a result of the sale agreement, we recorded an after-tax, non-cash impairment charge of $952 million in the third quarter of 2022," Teck Resources said.

($1 = C$1.3555)

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rashmi Aich)

