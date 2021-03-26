Canada's Teck Resources pleads guilty to Fisheries Act violation

March 26 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources TECKb.TO pleaded guilty to violations under the country's Fisheries Act and will pay a penalty of C$60 million, it said on Friday.

