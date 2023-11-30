News & Insights

Canada's TD Bank's fourth-quarter profit falls on higher provisions

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

November 30, 2023 — 06:33 am EST

Written by Arasu Kannagi Basil for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - TD Bank Group TD.TO reported a fall in its fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as Canada's second-largest lender set aside more rainy-day funds to cover for potential sour loans.

The bank's adjusted net income fell to C$3.51 billion ($2.58 billion), or C$1.83 per share, for the three months ended Oct. 31, from C$4.07 billion, or C$2.18 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3618 Canadian dollars)

