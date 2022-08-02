US Markets
Canada's TD Bank to buy U.S. brokerage Cowen in $1.3 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Canada's Toronto Dominion Bank TD.TO will buy New York-based boutique investment bank Cowen COWN.O in a $1.3 billion all-cash deal to boost its presence in the high-growth U.S market.

Cash-rich Canadian banks have been on a shopping spree in the United States in recent months as they try to find growth away from their home turf where the Big Six banks already control nearly 90% of the market.

The deal announced on Tuesday values each share of Cowen at $39, representing a premium of nearly 10% to the company's last closing price. Cowen shares rose 8% in premarket trading.

Cowen was founded more than a century ago and offers investment banking and brokerage services to its clients.

Earlier this year, TD signed its largest-ever deal when it agreed to buy regional U.S. bank First Horizon FHN.N for $13.4 billion to expand in the southeastern region of the country.

The companies expect the deal to close in the first quarter of 2023.

