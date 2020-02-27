Canada's TD Bank profit jumps 24% on wholesale banking strength

Feb 27 (Reuters) - TD Bank Group TD.TO reported a 24% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as Canada's second-biggest lender by market value benefited from strong performance in its wholesale banking unit.

Net income rose to C$3 billion, or C$1.61 per share, in the first-quarter ended Jan. 31, from C$2.41 billion, or C$1.27 per share, a year earlier.

