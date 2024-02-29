News & Insights

Canada's TD Bank posts lower quarterly profit on higher loan loss provisions

February 29, 2024 — 06:34 am EST

Written by Arasu Kannagi Basil for Reuters ->

Feb 29 (Reuters) - TD Bank Group TD.TO reported a fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday as the Canadian lender set aside more funds to cover for souring loans.

The bank's adjusted net income fell to C$3.64 billion ($2.68 billion), or C$2.00 per share, in the quarter, from C$4.15 billion, or C$2.23 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3588 Canadian dollars)

