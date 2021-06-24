Canada's TD Bank names CFO Riaz Ahmed head of securities unit

Recasts to lead with new TD Securities CEO, adds details, share price, file photo

June 24 (Reuters) - TD Bank Group TD.TO on Thursday named Chief Financial Officer Riaz Ahmed chief executive of its securities unit and head of wholesale banking, replacing Bob Dorrance who will retire on Sept. 1 after 40 years at the bank.

Kelvin Tran, currently executive vice president for enterprise finance, will replace Ahmed as finance chief, Canada's second-biggest lender by market value, said in a statement.

Tran's precious role include a stint as CFO of TD's U.S. operations.

The move is a return to his TD roots for Ahmed, who began his career at the bank in 1996 as an investment banker in the securities division, following which he served as its CFO and chief administrative officer. He has been part of TD Bank's executive team of nine years, and CFO for over five.

Dorrance will stay on as chairman of TD Securities and serve as special advisor to the bank's CEO Bharat Masrani.

Dorrance has headed TD Securities since 2005, steering the unit through the global financial crisis, and more recently, through a time of pandemic-triggered global disruption, TD Bank said.

TD shares have risen nearly 22% this year, versus a 15% gain in the Toronto stock benchmark .GSPTSE.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Nick Zieminski)

