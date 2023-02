Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO said on Monday it would pay $1.21 billion to settle a litigation accusing the bank of contributing to imprisoned Ponzi schemer Allen Stanford's fraud.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

