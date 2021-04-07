US Markets
Canada's TC Energy sees investments opportunities in natural gas business

Canadian energy infrastructure company TC Energy sees most opportunity for investing capital in its natural gas businesses, chief executive François Poirier said on Wednesday.

"We see a long runway of opportunities to allocate capital into our gas businesses, more in the form of bolt-ons than large ambitious multi-jurisdictional projects," said Poirier, speaking at the Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium.

He added the company's preference was for organic growth rather than mergers and acquisitions.

