Canada's TC Energy sees investments opportunities in natural gas business

CALGARY, Alberta, April 7 (Reuters) - Canadian energy infrastructure company TC Energy TRP.TO sees most opportunity for investing capital in its natural gas businesses, chief executive François Poirier said on Wednesday.

"We see a long runway of opportunities to allocate capital into our gas businesses, more in the form of bolt-ons than large ambitious multi-jurisdictional projects," said Poirier, speaking at the Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium.

He added the company's preference was for organic growth rather than mergers and acquisitions.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

