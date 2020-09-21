Canada's TC Energy says insider Poirier to take over as CEO

Adds background on management, Keystone project

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy Corp TRP.TO said on Monday Chief Operating Officer François Poirier will take over as its president and chief executive officer after current boss Russ Girling retires at the end of this year.

Girling, who has headed the company since July 2010, has been witness to the roadblocks faced by its decade-old Keystone Pipeline project, which has been delayed by opposition from landowners, environmental groups and tribes.

In July, the U.S. Supreme Court reinforced a lower court ruling that blocked a key environmental permit, blocking substantial U.S. construction at the pipeline.

Poirier, who is also president of the company's power & storage and Mexico units, will join the board on Jan.1, 2021.

Shares of the company are down more than 12% so far this year.

